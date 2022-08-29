Telangana: Man gets lifer for harassing, killing minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for harassing and killing a minor girl in the name of love at Yadagirigutta in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

The convicted person was G.Srikanth (26), a private employee from Yadgiripally in Yadagirigutta of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

In June 2017, Srikanth, who was harassing the 17-year-old victim in the name of love and marriage, barged into her house and stabbed her multiple times. He also attacked her elder brother who came to her rescue. The victim died while being shifted to hospital.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing conviction in the case.