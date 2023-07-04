Hyderabad: Swachh Sena’s GPS technology leads to recovery of missing SAT vehicle

The Swachh Sena has been working over the past six months to enhance and streamline SAT operations, responsible for collecting door-to-door waste within GHMC limits

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: In a remarkable demonstration of the power of technology and teamwork, the Swachh Sena initiative, launched by GHMC-Sukuki Exnora successfully tracked and recovered a missing Swachh Auto Trolley (SAT) vehicle using GPS technology.

The Swachh Sena, comprised of 30 Ex-Servicemen, has been working over the past six months to enhance and streamline SAT operations, responsible for collecting door-to-door waste within GHMC limits. Employing GPS technologies and Geographic Information System (GIS), the team has made significant strides in improving SAT services, resulting in enhanced efficiency and greater accountability.

As part of these efforts, a dedicated Swachh Auto Trolley Control Room was also set up at GHMC office. It is equipped to track and monitor the movement of 4,281 SAT vehicles on a daily basis, generating comprehensive reports shared with concerned GHMC officials for prompt field interventions.

However, on June 18, 2023, one of the SAT vehicles, with the registration number TS 10 STR1837, operating in the Khairatabad area, driven by Anand, went missing. Anand promptly filed a formal complaint with the Saifabad Police, triggering an investigation.

Taking charge of the case, Ex-Serviceman M Yadagiri, deployed in the Khairatabad Circle as part of the Swachh Sena, collaborated with GIS Engineer Katti Raju to employ the power of GPS technology to track the vehicle’s location.

Raju provided crucial screen shots revealing the SAT’s coordinates as 18.67698 N Latitude and 77.95738 E Longitude, indicating its presence on the Bodhan-Nizamabad Highway, approximately 190 kilometers from Hyderabad. Additionally, the screen shots revealed the proximity of “Taj Bike Point,” raising suspicions.

Armed with this vital information, the Saifabad police station used the coordinates to reach the location in Nizamabad to retrieve the vehicle. The SAT vehicle driver Anand resumed his duties on July 4, 2023. This incident serves as a testament to the effectiveness of GPS technology in ensuring the availability and accountability of SAT vehicles for a cleaner and more Swachh Hyderabad.

The success of this operation highlighted the GHMC’s commitment to leveraging technology and collaborative efforts to enhance the efficiency of waste management services.

