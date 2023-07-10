Hyderabad: Task Force arrest two for selling swords, daggers

According to the police, the two are running a shop J C Crafts at Sowjanya colony in Bowenpally and were sourcing the items from Rajasthan with an intention to sell in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) zone team on Monday caught a father and son duo for alleged sale of swords, daggers and imitation rifles.

The persons who are caught are Vinay Sharma Kolariya (53) and his son Aakash Kolariya (23), both residents of New Bowenpally and natives of Rajasthan and were into crafts and artefacts business.

According to the police, the two are running a shop J C Crafts at Sowjanya colony in Bowenpally and were sourcing the items from Rajasthan with an intention to sell in the city.

“People were purchasing these items to use them during marriage baraat and festival processions. Each sword was sold for a price between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 15, 000,” DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao, said.

The two persons along with the property were handed over to the Bowenpally police station for further action.