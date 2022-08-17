Hyderabad: Techie found dead under suspicious circumstances at Manikonda

Hyderabad: A techie was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his apartment at Manikonda late on Tuesday. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

E.Bhargav Reddy (31), a native of Gannavaram in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, was working for a private firm in Madhapur and was staying with his friends Sai Sandeep and Jashwanth in an apartment at Alkapur Colony in Puppalguda for the last one year.

According to the police, Bhargav was upset for the last one month, though he did not disclose the issue to his family members or close friends. Last week Sai Sandeep and Jashwanth went to their native places over the long weekend, and Reddy was alone in the apartment. When his friends returned on Tuesday, the door was latched from inside.

“Even after repeatedly knocking, when there was no response from inside, the door was forcibly opened and he was found lying dead on the floor in the bedroom,” the Narsingi police, who booked a case and took up investigation, said.

Police suspect Reddy consumed poison, but the actual cause of death would be known after autopsy, they said.