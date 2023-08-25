Hyderabad: Teen ends life, love failure suspected

The teenager identified as Ghanshyam, who was a second year intermediate student from a private junior college, was reportedly upset after the girl whom he love rejected his proposal few days ago.

By Mitu David Updated On - 09:22 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old boy was found hanging in his house at Karmik Nagar in Madhura Nagar on Thursday night. A love failure is suspected to be the reason for suicide, police said.

He hanged himself from the ceiling rod in the hall. The family members found him hanging and tried to revive him, but their efforts failed.

The Madhura Nagar police are investigating.