Hyderabad: Youth jailed for harassing minor girl

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A local court at Bhongir on Friday sentenced a youth to three years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000, in the harassment case of a minor girl reported at Gundala in 2017.

In September, 2017, the convicted man M.Satheesh alias Sathyanarayana (20), a student from Gundala, stalked and harassed the girl and pressurised to love her. When she refused, he threatened to either kill her on harm himself.

Unable to take further harassment, the girl informed her parents, who then approached the Gundala police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and Satheesh was arrested.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.