Hyderabad: Television actor Narasimha held for duping woman

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested television actor Narasimha Reddy on charges of cheating a woman to the tune of Rs 1 crore here on Tuesday. He allegedly sexually harassed the victim as well when she demanded to return the money, police said.

Sources said Reddy, husband of a TV anchor, had borrowed a hand loan in installments. However, even after several months, he did not repay and when she demanded her money, Reddy allegedly started sexually harassing her.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the police booked a case and have arrested the actor and a woman who mediated between him and the victim.

