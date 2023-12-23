Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja marches into summit clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli continued her good run as she entered the singles final of ITF $25K Women Tennis tournament in Solapur on Saturday.

In the semifinal clash, the State player defeated Saki Imamura of Japan 7-6(3), 6-2 to seal her spot in the final of the competition. She will take on Ekaterina Makarova in the final on Sunday.

Results: Semifinal: Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt Saki Imamura (JPN) 7-6 (3), 6-2.