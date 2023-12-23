HCA Senior Men’s Zonals tournament: Sai Vikas, Tanmay slam centuries

P Sai Vikas Reddy hit 126 while Rohit Rayudu, K Himateja chipped in with half-centuries as their side Secunderabad XI posted massive 406 runs in their innings against Hyderabad XI in the HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-day tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: P Sai Vikas Reddy hit 126 while Rohit Rayudu (63), K Himateja (67) chipped in with half-centuries as their side Secunderabad XI posted massive 406 runs in their innings against Hyderabad XI in the HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-day tournament, on Saturday.

For Hyderabad XI, Saketh Sairam and Nitin Sai Yadav scalped three wickets each.

In response, Tanmay Agarwal scored an unbeaten 110 to take Hyderabad XI to 245/3 in 50 overs at stumps on Day Two. Aman Rao scored 73 runs.

Brief Scores: Secunderabad XI 406 in 118.4 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 126, Rohit Rayudu 63, K Himateja 67; Nitin Sai Yadav 3/124, Saketh Sairam 3/114) vs Hyderabad XI 245/3 in 59 overs (Aman Rao P 73, Tanmay Agarwal 110 batting).

C Division Institutions League Championship: NFC 299/4 in 30 overs (Ramesh 86no, Sri Hari 103no) bt National Insurance 153/9 in 30 overs (V Kumar 3/17).