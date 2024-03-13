Hyderabad: Tension prevails as Congress workers attack GHMC Corporator

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 09:33 AM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night following an attack on GHMC Vengalraonagar corporator G Dedeepya.

According to the police, the corporator along with her husband had gone to Jubilee Hills following complaints of Congress party workers creating issue over putting flexis.

When she reached the place, the local Congress workers allegedly abused and attacked the corporator and her husband.

A complaint is made at the local police station.

More details awaited