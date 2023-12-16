Hyderabad: Burglary chase ends in pond standoff, thief insists on CM, media presence for surrender

In a desperate bid to evade capture, the thief jumped into a nearby pond and perched himself on a rock in the middle, refusing to budge.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 AM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: A bizarre incident unfolded in Suraram on Friday when a thief, cornered by locals for burglary, refused to surrender unless the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, and media persons were called to the spot.

The incident kept the police on their toes for hours.

According to reports, the drama began when an alert resident spotted the thief attempting a burglary at their house. Raising an alarm, the resident alerted other locals who chased the thief.

When the police arrived, they were met with the thief’s unusual demand.

He declared that he would only surrender if the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, and media representatives were present to witness his surrender.

This outlandish request left the police baffled and unsure how to proceed.

For hours, the police tried to negotiate with the thief, urging him to come out of the water and surrender. However, the thief remained unconvinced, insisting on his demands.