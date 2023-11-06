Hyderabad: Thirty-two cadets pass out from MCEME

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Thirty-two young and determined Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Technical Entry Scheme-42 (TES-42) course passed out from the portals of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad after completing three years of tough and arduous technical & military training.

Award Distribution Ceremony of the Passing Out Course (POC) (TES-42) was conducted with full military decorum, which was attended by distinguished guests, senior officers and parents of cadets, at MCEME on Monday.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, who was the Chief Guest for the event, congratulated all the cadets and applauded them for choosing the noble profession of arms and services of the Indian Army.

The Commandant also awarded the prestigious GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Gold medal for standing first in order of merit was awarded to Platoon Cadet Captain Ayush Bisht, Silver medal for standing second in order of merit was awarded to Wing Cadet Quartermaster Mudit Gupta while the Bronze medal for standing third in order of merit was awarded to Wing Cadet Captain R Amarnath Reddy.

