| Hyderabad Three Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Marijuana

Hyderabad: Three arrested for illegal possession of marijuana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Uppal police nabbed three persons on charge of illegal possession of marijuana on Friday. A total of 650 grams of marijuana, three mobile phones and a bike was seized.

The arrested persons are J.Vijay Kumar, Mohd. Altaf Pasha and Mohd.Imran, all from Ramanthapur in Uppal

According to the police, the trio who are addicted to consuming psychotropic substances purchased marijuana from an unidentified drug peddler at Fateh Nagar in Sanathnagar and planned to sell it to customers at higher rates.

Vijay Kumar was earlier involved in 14 cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.