Hyderabad: Three arrested for murdering labourer in Pahadishareef

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a labourer at a factory in Pahadishareef were arrested by the police on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Kumar (24) a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash and Sunil (41), both businessmen and natives of Rajasthan.

According to the police, Rohit Kumar while working in the factory on October 5 had murdered his colleague Mahendraji Chowdhary, a native of Rajasthan, after hitting him with a sledge hammer following an argument. After the man was killed, the owner of the factory, Prakash and Sunil shifted the body to a hospital presuming the man had fallen unconscious. But when doctors pronounced him dead they convinced the hospital management not to inform the police about the case.

“The body was sent to the native place of Mahendraji in an ambulance. However, the family while preparing the body for final rites, found injuries on it and approached the local police in Rajasthan. The police booked a zero FIR and transferred the case to Pahadishareef police. The police after enquiry booked a case and arrested the three persons,” said ACP Vanasthalipuram, K Purushotham Reddy.