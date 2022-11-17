Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:46 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was murdered allegedly by four of his friends at DRDL road in Chandrayangutta early on Thursday.

The victim Shakir (30) a resident of Bhavaninagar was seen with a group of persons in the night by his acquaintances. In the morning hours, his body was found lying in a pool of blood at DRDL road. There are multiple injuries on the body. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation revealed four persons had murdered him. A case is booked. Once the suspects are nabbed we can know the motive,” said ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangeer.

A case under Section 302 of IPC is booked and three teams formed to nab the assailants.