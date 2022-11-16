Hyderabad: Police constable arrested for sexually assaulting woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A police constable working with the Hyderabad police was arrested by the Meerpet police for allegedly threatening and sexually assaulting a woman.

P Venkateshwar Rao (30) working with the special branch wing of the Hyderabad police allegedly befriended the woman a few years ago and developed intimacy. “Venkateshwar allegedly took some videos with the woman and threatened to upload it on social media platforms. After putting her under fear, Venkateshwar sexually assaulted her on multiple instances,” said Meerpet Inspector, M Mahender Reddy.

The woman approached the Meerpet police and made a complaint. The police booked a case and arrested the policeman. He was produced before the court and remanded.