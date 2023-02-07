| Hyderabad Three Held For Duping 32 Students Over Paying College Fee In Us Canada Universities

Hyderabad: Three held for duping 32 students over paying college fee in US, Canada universities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Three persons who cheated 32 students pursuing their higher education in various universities in United States and Canada were arrested by the Hyderabad police.

The arrested persons were identified as Devarashetti Pedda Venkateshwarlu, Devarashetti Gautam and Kohirkar Nilesh. Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Dr Gajarao Bhupal said Gautham went to the United States to pursue his higher education and collected details of students pursuing their courses in the US and Canada.

“He convinced the students that he would pay their university fee through his credit card and offered to give a discount of 10 percent if they accepted his offer. Believing him a total of 32 students paid around Rs. 2 crore to him,” said the official.

Gautham sent the money to the account of his father Venkateshwarlu who later sent it to Nilesh. “Nilesh sent the amount to one Zibron of Dubai in crypto currency form and the latter transferred it to the universities. However, the fee was not accepted by universities as it was sent through fraudulent credit cards,” the official added.

After coming to know that their fee was not paid, the victims approached Gautham who expressed his inability to pay the amount. The students somehow arranged the money and paid directly to the universities.

On a complaint the police booked a case and arrested the three persons.