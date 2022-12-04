| Hyderabad Three Of A Family Killed In Road Accident At Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:41 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three members of a family died in a road accident at Shamshabad on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, Gopal (47) was going on a bike along with his wife, Anjali (42) and daughter, Swathi (9) when a truck hit the bike from behind near Shapoor village in Shamshabad.

“All the three persons fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. Death was instant for them. Apparently the vehicle driver was driving in a negligent manner,” said Shamshabad police.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered against the driver and he is taken into custody and the vehicle seized.