Spotted Deer killed in road accident in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Sangareddy: A female spotted deer was killed in a road accident on NH-65 at Rudraram village of Patancheru Mandal on Tuesday morning.

While the deer was crossing the road, an unidentified vehicle hit it. The local people shifted the carcass on to the road median before calling in the Patancheru Police. Forest officials later performed an autopsy on the carcass and buried it following guidelines.

Since there was no deer habitation close to Rudraram, Forest officials suspect the deer could have lost its way from the Vikarabad forests.