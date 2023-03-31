| Hyderabad Three Year Old Boy Drowns In Water Sump In Petbasheerabad

Hyderabad: Three-year-old boy drowns in water sump in Petbasheerabad

Three-year-old boy drowned in a water sump while playing near his house in Petbasheerabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy drowned in a water sump while playing near his house in Petbasheerabad on Friday.

The boy, K.Ankith, son of Hanslal and Kavitha, both construction workers from Bihar and residents of Devaryemjal, is suspected to have been playing alone when he slipped into the water-filled sump near the entrance of his house.

“His parents who realised that he was missing for a long time, searched on the surroundings and found him in the sump” police said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Petbasheerabad police are investigating.