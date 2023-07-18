Hyderabad: Tilak Varma appointed brand ambassador of IRA Realty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma, who has been named in the Indian national side for the upcoming T20 series against West Indies, has joined the IRA Realty Tech Private Limited as their brand ambassador.

The southpaw signed a three-year deal with the company and P Narsiredy, managing director of the company handed over the papers to the young cricketers.

Emerging woman cricketer and vice-captain of Hyderabad team Pranavi Chandra and doubles badminton player Gayatri Gopichand have also inked a three-year deal with the IRA Realty.

All the three athletes will be given flats at the end of the three-year contract.