Hyderabad: Time to go for pedal power

Groups and enthusiasts are making efforts to promote cycling even as World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3

By varun keval Published Date - 06:40 AM, Fri - 2 June 23

Several cycling groups and enthusiasts have lined up programmes to mark World Bicycle Day on June 3.

Hyderabad: One of the best ways to remain fit and healthy is to make cycling a part of everyone’s life as it provides numerous health benefits, including strength, stamina, and endurance. But the lightweight and easy-to-ride bicycles have been replaced with motorcycles, resulting in health issues and increased carbon emissions.

In order to again promote the usage of cycles and promote fitness, every year World Bicycle Day is celebrated across the world on June 3. In Hyderabad, several cycling groups and enthusiasts are coming up with initiatives to promote a sustainable mode of transportation.

Founder of the Hyderabad Cyclists Group Ravinder Nandanoori suggests people leave their motorcycles at home and cycle to work at least once a week if the office is located within a radius of 5 km from their living places. Commuting by cycle reduces carbon footprints as they produce zero emissions, thereby contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. In addition to being eco-friendly, cycling also offers numerous health benefits. It improves blood circulation, strengthens bones, enhances mood, and aids in weight management.



“I request the government to come up with an initiative to encourage people to commute to the office by cycle, at least once a week. Not everyone can come to the office on a cycle, but those who reside close to their offices can make use of a cycle,” said the avid cyclist.

Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad Santhana Selvan says Hyderabad needs to adopt active mobility to cater to the needs of the growing population when it comes to addressing traffic issues. He devised a creative solution – active mobility, where people should make use of various modes of transport such as walking, cycling, and public transportation for commuting. “One should walk to cover a distance of 1 km, cycle to cover 5km, and make use of public transportation if the distance is more than 5 km,” he says. Selvan believes that the lack of proper parking places in the city is one of the reasons behind people not opting for cycles to travel in the city. He recommends the government come up with proper cycling infrastructure and introduce public bicycle sharing systemic at various

places, including Metro stations and bus stops in the city.

He also stresses the importance of a comprehensive bicycle lane network to encourage cycling among people. “A separate cycle lane, with proper mandatory signals and signs indicating potential hazards that cyclists may encounter, is necessary for the safety and comfort of cyclists,” adds Santhana Selvan.

