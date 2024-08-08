| Hyderabad To Be Mapped Like Never Before Ghmc

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 12:37 PM

Hyderabad: To enhance Urban Planning and Resource Management, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting a Comprehensive Integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) survey to map all properties and utilities within its jurisdiction.

GHMC is leveraging the latest technologies to ensure the project’s success. This initiative includes aerial surveys using drones and door-to-door mapping to capture information for each parcel, with geolocation data collected by on-ground surveyors.

Elaborating the initiative on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said, throughout the Survey Process, the corporation is committed to safeguarding personal data.

“We only collect information related to properties, utilities, and infrastructure, along with the necessary supporting documents. Our focus is entirely on these aspects to enhance urban planning and resource management,” the commissioner said.

A unique identification number, also known as a Digital Address, will be generated for each property. This ID will also help pinpoint properties for delivery of services like garbage collection and emergency management.

GHMC officials said the integrated GIS database will be useful for the following activities, benefitting the citizen experience and improving the overall quality of services.