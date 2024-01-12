Telangana cyclists bag two medals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana cyclists Chirayush Patwardhan and Aashirwad Saxena bagged silver and bronze medals respectively in the 28th Senior, Junior & Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championship at Vijayapura, Karnataka on Friday.

In the 80km Under-18 category, Chirayush clocked 1:59:27.810s to win the silver medal while Aashirwad, with a timing of 1.59:27.836s, grabbed a bronze.

The State cycle team is under the guidance of B Vijay Bhasker Reddy, Venkat Narsaiah, Diwakar Rao and Pandu Jadhav Participated in the competition as coaches and manager. Telangana Cycling Association congratulated both the cyclists on their fine show at the competition.