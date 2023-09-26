Hyderabad to Chandlapur: Your quick guide to Telangana’s top 2023 tourist village

Chandlapur village offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tranquil experience for tourists seeking an escape from the bustling city life.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 03:42 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Chandlapur village, tucked away in the heart of Telangana in Siddipet, offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tranquil experience for tourists seeking an escape from the bustling city life.

This picturesque village has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Best Tourism Village” for the year 2023. It is conveniently located for travelers. Situated approximately 115 km away from Hyderabad, it offers a quick and easy getaway for city dwellers.

The Ranganayaka Sagar Reservoir: A marvel in Chandlapur

One of the prime attractions of Chandlapur village is the awe-inspiring Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir, a key component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The reservoir’s serene expanse, surrounded by lush greenery, offers a tranquil retreat for nature enthusiasts. Visitors can soak in the breathtaking views of the water against the backdrop of the village’s rustic charm.

Cultural Treasures

Chandlapur village is steeped in cultural heritage. The renowned Ranganayaka Swamy temple is a sacred site for devotees. The temple’s intricate carvings and serene surroundings make it a must-visit destination for spiritual and architectural enthusiasts alike.

Another gem of Chandlapur’s culture is the exquisite ‘Gollabhama’ sarees and other crafts crafted by skilled artisans of the region. Visitors can explore the local markets and witness the creation of these exquisite handcrafted items, making it an ideal place for souvenir shopping.

Embrace the rural life of Telangana

A visit to Chandlapur offers more than just tourist attractions; it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in the authentic rural life of Telangana. Stroll through the village, interact with the friendly locals, and witness the vibrant traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Local Cuisine Delights:

No trip to Chandlapur is complete without savoring the local Telangana cuisine. The village is renowned for its authentic dishes. Don’t miss the chance to taste traditional dishes like Jonna Rotte and Sakinalu. You can find these in local eateries and stalls.

The Ministry of Tourism has established specific eligibility criteria for destinations seeking recognition. To qualify, Chandlapur met several key requirements: it exhibits low population density, with no more than 25,000 inhabitants residing within its boundaries; it is situated within the vicinity of renowned attractions or landmarks, enhancing its appeal as a tourist destination; the locale features traditional activities such as agriculture, craftsmanship, and cuisine, enriching the cultural experience for visitors; and it boasts a historical significance rooted in community values or past achievements.

Best Tourism Village

* Chandlapur chosen as Best Tourism Village

* Located in Siddipet

* About 115 km from Hyderabad

* Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir is prime attraction

* Ranganayaka Swamy Temple is a sacred site

* Known for Gollabhama sarees