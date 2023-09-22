| Operate Trains From Siddipet To Other Parts Of Country Medak Mp Urges Railway Board Ceo

Operate trains from Siddipet to other parts of country: Medak MP urges Railway Board CEO

He said that track laying works of Kothapally-Manoharabad have been completed upto Siddipet town. Safety check was also done by operating a few trains on a trial basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has met the Railway Board Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Jaya Varma Sinha at her office in New Delhi on Friday and urged her to direct the South Central Railway (SCR) to operate trains from Siddipet to other parts of the country.

He said that track laying works of Kothapally-Manoharabad have been completed upto Siddipet town. Safety check was also done by operating a few trains on a trial basis.

He has urged her direct the SCR to operate trains from Siddipet to Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and other parts of the country.