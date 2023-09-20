DEET to host District Job Fair in Siddipet on September 21

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:24 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) will hold its District Job Fair (Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place), at Government Degree College (A),Siddipet, on September 21.

DEET’s District Job Fair is open to all candidates seeking employment opportunities and they can look forward to exploring more than 1000 vacancies from over 20 prominent companies. Moreover, eligible candidates may receive on-the-spot offer letters, marking a remarkable advantage for those in search of immediate job placements.

Participating companies include esteemed names like Mahindra Finance, Lulu International Shopping Malls, AI Technologies, Bajaj Life, MedPlus, Delhivery, Apollo Pharmacies, Corpone BPO, Mymoneykarma, and others.

Job seekers were encouraged to come prepared with their updated resumes and dress professionally to make a lasting impression on potential employers. They can register for the event free of charge by scanning the provided QR code. For further information or any inquiries, they can contact Ph. 7337020111, email: help@tsdeet.com or check website:www.tsdeet.com.