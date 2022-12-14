Hyderabad to feel nip in the air

Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may feel a nip in the air, as the city’s minimum temperature will likely dip below the 20 degrees Celsius mark during the next two days. According to India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, the State capital recorded the minimum temperature at 20.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

This month, Hyderabad’s night temperature has fallen below the 15-degrees mark twice and eight times below the 20-degree mark. On December 9, it recorded a night temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD, in its forecast, said the sky would remain partly cloudy, and the maximum and minimum temperatures would hover between 29 and 17 degrees Celsius during the next two days. It also said that a layer of haze would linger over the city in the mornings.