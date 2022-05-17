Hyderabad to get break from scorching summer heat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: The city might get some much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy conditions coupled with dust storms for the next five days. This, in turn, is expected to bring down the mercury.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 36.8 degree Celsius in the city. Places like Marredpally, Bahadurpura, Himayatnagar, Amberpet, Bandlaguda and Saidabad recorded a day temperature that was below 37 degree Celsius.

However, humidity levels have spiked though there is a drop in maximum temperature. This is making people feel uneasy during the night too. On Tuesday, till 8:30 am, the relative humidity was at 71 per cent.

The IMD has said the city would have a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in some areas, and a day temperature of 35-38 degrees Celsius till Sunday.

Telangana weather update

The same weather pattern may continue over many places in the State including Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar. But some districts like Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Peddapalli will continue to experience scorching heat for the next few days. According to IMD, the maximum temperature in these districts is expected to touch 45 degree Celsius.