Hyderabad to get Outer Ring Rail Project: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Centre would be soon undertaking the country’s first Outer Ring Rail (ORR) project parallel to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said the Centre had sanctioned Rs.14 crore for taking up surveys to set up the Outer Ring Rail project. The project would be taken up at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore, he said, adding that 99 percent of the preparations regarding the route map were completed and that 50 percent of the cost of land acquisition for this project would be borne by the Centre.

Giving details of the project, Kishan Reddy said as part of the project, junctions would be established in areas connecting with Vijayawada, Guntur, Warangal, Nizamabad, Medak, Mumbai and Vikarabad railway lines. The advantage of the project would be that people coming through these routes can get off near the Outer Ring Road without going into the city and go to their respective destinations by road or rail.

“This will bring significant benefits to the business sector as well as the transport sector. it will be of great benefit to the people of Hyderabad and surrounding districts,” he said.

