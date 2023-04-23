Hyderabad to get respite from hot weather

People in Hyderabad and even in a few districts of Telangana can expect to get some respite from the hot weather

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad and even in a few districts of Telangana can expect to get some respite from the hot weather conditions for the next three to four days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Sunday in its weather forecast said that light to moderate rains accompanied with thundershowers in Hyderabad and a few districts are likely to continue till Thursday, April 27.

The IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour (kmph).

The weather department has specifically issued hailstorm warning in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri.

The chances of thundershowers accompanied with moderate rains and prevalence of cloudy conditions are very likely throughout Hyderabad for the next three-days.

Based on the forecast, the maximum day time temperatures in Hyderabad will hover between 36 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius while minimum temperatures at nights will hover between 23 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius.

