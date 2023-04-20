Stay hydrated, stay safe from hot weather conditions

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 20 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As the summer peaks, it’s important to take precautions to protect oneself from the hot weather conditions. The rising temperatures can take a toll on the human body and cause heat-related illnesses. Hence, it is essential to take necessary measures to minimise the impact of the heat wave.

The India Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm when the sun is at its harshest. If one has to step out, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes to stay comfortable.

In its advisory, the IMD suggests avoiding high-protein food and stale food during the heat wave. Keep off alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks as these dehydrate the body.

Those working outdoors should wear a hat or use an umbrella, and have a damp cloth on the head, neck, face and limbs. If one feels faint or ill, it is essential to seek medical help immediately.

To keep homes cool, it is recommended to use curtains, shutters, or sunshades and keep windows open at night. Using fans, damp clothing, and taking frequent cold water baths can help keep the body cool.