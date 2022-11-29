Hyderabad to have 31 STPs for 100 percent sewage treatment by next year: KTR

Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will be in a position to achieve 100 per cent treatment of the sewage generated in the city as 31 sewerage treatment plants are nearing completion and will be operational next year. These are being taken up with an outlay of Rs.3,866 crore and have 1,258 MLD capacity, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address at `Replant Initiative’ by Times of India, the Minister said these STPs would handle the secondary treatment. The State government would mandate the use of such treated water in construction, landscaping, and cooling the furnaces of thermal plants.

Urban areas have turned investment magnets and as a result, see a large scale migration from the rural areas. Consequently, the urban infrastructure has to be strengthened on a regular basis to ensure that it does not crumble due to the high population density. Hyderabad has been ranked as the number one city in India in the liveability index for several years in a row. However, the State government will not rest on the past laurels and will continue to work to make it part of the top global cities, he said.

The State government is also focusing on the effective management of the surplus run-off water as part of its efforts to conserve resources. Global warming and climate changes are at the doorstep and as a result there are rains as late as October, cloud bursts, late onset of monsoon, high temperatures and others, he said.

In Hyderabad, the State government has taken up a hydrological mapping as part of its efforts to save water resources. It is also implementing the Strategic Nala Development Programme for addressing bottlenecks.

Hyderabad is now generating about 6,000 tonne waste per day. It is processing the construction, liquid, biological and e-waste separately. The State has already set up a 20 MW municipal waste- to-power facility at Jawahar Nagar. Another 28 MW is being added while there are also plans for a further addition of another 20 MW. The dry waste will be used for power generation while the wet waste will be converted into manure, Rama Rao said.

The State has also set up fecal sludge treatment plants in 61 municipalities and similar facilities will be extended to all municipalities next year. The State has successfully restored several step wells with participation from the NGOs and public. The heritage structure restoration has now turned into a public movement. There are 218 heritage structures in the city and effort will be made to restore each of these. This will aid in Hyderabad emerging as a right candidate for the World Heritage City tag, the Minister said.