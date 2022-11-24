Hyderabad to host mental health festival ‘UDAAN’ on November 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:19 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: With an aim to de-stigmatise mental health and build a positive, constructive dialogue around it, the city is hosting a mental health festival, ‘UDAAN’, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on November 27.

Organised by the city-based non-profit, the Bright Side Foundation, the one-day festival brings together the community of mental health professionals, students, allies and alike over art, music, thought and experiences.

The festival includes nine events, each of which focuses on a different aspect of mental health — the event ‘Circle of Relatability’ will focus on ensuring that the individuals experience a collective oneness, ‘Whose Cues’ will discuss how people experience emotions differently and will lay an emphasis on balancing one’s feelings. ‘Glee Praxis’ focuses on pushing people to practise gratitude. ‘Inside Eight’ will help one understand their emotions inside out and guide one towards happiness in eight simple steps.

In addition, arts and dance with the events ‘Movement is Universal’ and ‘Art Station’ will help people express and connect with themselves. With captivating stories on mental health, ‘Story-Time’ will enthral individuals.

There’s also an event for children that focuses on understanding their emotions in a fun yet effective approach of creating origami pieces.

Individuals can register for the festival online at a cost of Rs 100. For registrations and further details, check out:

