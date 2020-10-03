Hyderabad to see more voters in civic polls

Revision of electoral rolls in the offing; As on February there are over 42 lakh voters in the State capital

Hyderabad: As the capital district is making rapid strides in terms of infrastructure, the size of its voting populace is also growing. With elections coming up, officials are huddling together to make sure every eligible person figures on the electoral rolls. Hyderabad district, according to the final electoral rolls published on February 7 this year, has over 42 lakh voters, of which over 52,000 voters were enrolled newly.

Among the 42 lakh voters enrolled, 21.93 lakh were men, 20.43 lakh women and 207 third gender voters. Interestingly, of the 52,155 new voter enrollments, nearly 46,000 filed their applications online, while only 5,700 went about the task manually. Of these, 47,047 have been disposed and 9,987 were rejected while 5,100 are pending.

Now, with the Election Commission of India setting January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date for Special Summary Revision of photo electoral rolls, it is time to know how many more will join the existing 42 lakh.

The preparations are already on, with the Chief Electoral Officer holding a meeting with representatives of different political parties here on Saturday. Though the special summary revision 2021 and rationalisation of polling stations is an annual exercise, this time around, it comes at a time when the GHMC elections are expected to be held a couple of months after the special summary revision.

As per the schedule issued by Election Commission, the period for filing claims and objections is November 16 to December 15. There will be special campaign dates, mostly two Saturdays and Sundays within the claims and objections period to be prescribed by the CEO.

Disposal of claims and objections will be done by January 5, 2021. Obtaining Commission’s permission for final publication and updating database and printing of supplements will be done by January 14. The final publication of electoral roll will be done on January 15. Rationalisation or re-arrangements of polling stations or recasting of section or parts and finalisation of proposed restructuring of section or location of polling stations and obtaining approval of stations and getting approval of list of polling stations will have to be completed by October 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the total number of polling stations proposed for change of location in the 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad are 72. This apart, 16 polling stations are proposed for change of nomenclature. There are 3,977 polling stations in the district and the Election Commission of India has issued instructions for rationalisation of polling stations with 1500 voters per polling station.

It also wanted to furnish the polling station proposals for creation of new polling stations or merger of existing polling stations, change of nomenclature etc for approval duly obtaining the suggestions and objections from the recognised political parties.

Already, the soft copy of list of existing polling stations has been handed over to all recognised political parties. On Monday, there will be a constituency-wise meeting with representatives of different political parties by the Electoral Registration Officers.

Schedule

Integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 16, 2020

Claims and objections can be filed between November 16 to December 15, 2020.

Claims and Objections will be disposed by January 5, 2021.

Obtaining Commission’s permission for final publication by January 14, 2021.

Final electoral roll will be published on January 15, 2021.

Presently there are 21.93 lakh men, 20.43 lakh women and 207 third gender voters

