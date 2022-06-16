| Hyderabad To Witness Rain In Next Three Hours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:11 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: As the monsoon spreads across the entire State on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological department – Hyderabad today afternoon said that Hyderabad could witness rainfall in some parts of the city during the next three hours.

According to IMD-Hyderabad forecast, parts of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Rajanna Siricilla, Siddipet, and Yadari Bhuvanagiri districts could be receiving rainfall during late evening on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of more than 30 kmph are very likely to occur during the next three hours,” said the press release issued at around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

According to the forecast of IMD – Hyderabad, the city has recorded a maximum temperature at 34.4 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm.