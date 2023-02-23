Hyderabad: Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear new collection at Bagline store in Sarath City Capital Mall

The new store houses an expansive collection of the trendiest luggage, handbags, wallets and fashion accessories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Bagline is bringing the exclusive Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear collection of luggage, backpacks, business cases and wallets to Hyderabad!

The retail brand from Brand Concepts Limited has expanded its footprint to South India with a lavish new store in the city’s Whitefields area. Located on the first floor of Sarath City Capital Mall in Hitec City, the new store houses an expansive collection of the trendiest luggage, handbags, wallets and fashion accessories.

Also Read Hyderabad: Indian craftsmen come together to showcase their art

“Our launch in Hyderabad is a significant achievement in our mission to enhance our brand’s presence throughout India.” says Nabendu Chakraborty, COO at Brand Concepts Ltd.