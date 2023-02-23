Hyderabad: Indian craftsmen come together to showcase their art

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A place full of talented artists, traditions, music and food!! This is exactly what the Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar is all about. Getting the best of Indian craftsmanship together at one location, Dastkari Haat is holding their Hyderabad’s first edition at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli.

Over 80 stalls feature artists from different States including Bihar and Rajasthan, showcasing their work. One can check through Pattachitra artist demonstrations, displays of Pichhwais gold leaf embossing, Madhubani art from Bihar, miniature and terracotta artworks from Rajasthan, and others.

Durga, owner of Shree Ji Meenakari Art, a handmade silver jewellery store from Rajasthan, says,“We received an amazing response from the people of Hyderabad and I’m sure we would have had a lot more visitors if the heat hadn’t been so intense.”

Visitors here could witness many Indian handicrafts like grass mats, bags, kitchen and dining accessories made with wood and shells, herbal handmade soaps, and jewellery.

“All the mats are handmade, we weave individual strands of grass in our traditional style. Each mat takes over two months to make,” said Pradeep Jana from West Bengal who has been weaving mats with artificial grass since his childhood.

Artists who made hand paintings on canvas, sarees and paper were present at the exhibit to showcase their art along with artists making paper with elephant poo, yes you read that right! Most of the products showcased by the artists were biodegradable and eco-friendly.

“Our products are made using 100 per cent eco-friendly materials and processes, which are inspired by soulful rural Indian colours and elements that easily bring that energy into urban spaces,” said Saurabh who had a stall at the bazaar for baskets, kitchen and dining wear and others. “We make sustainable developments through crafts,” he added.

The exhibit also had a live showcase by Dayal Bhatt, a well-known folk musician along with his group from Rajasthan. The performance included folk songs, Kalbelia dance and Rajasthan’s famous puppet show.

The week-long expo will go on till February 28 and is open for Hyderabadis to shop and indulge in street treats between 11 am to 8 pm.