Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Alwal on Tuesday

Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: The Traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the foundation laying ceremony of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Alwal on Tuesday.

Traffic diversions will be in place from Trimulgherry crossroads to Bolaram check-post and vice versa between 11 am and 3 pm. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Traffic will be diverted at the following points.

Tivoli Crossroads – Towards Brook Bond, Balamrai, Tadbund, Bowenpally to Suchitra to Medchal to ORR; Holy Family Junction – Left turn towards Kanajiguda, Dairy Farm right turn to Suchitra, Kompally to Medchal to ORR; Telangana Thalli Statue – Towards Indira Gandhi Statue left turn to Suchitra Junction to Kompally to Medchal ORR; towards Indira Gandhi Statue Right Turn to Bolaram Check Post Diversion from Karimnagar Highway towards Hyderabad City.

At ORR Shamirpet – ORR Ghatkesar exit to Uppal ORR Kandlakoya (Medchal) Exit to Kompally to Suchitra Junction to Bowenpally; Dongal Maisamma Temple/BITS Junction – Towards Cherial to Keesara, Kushaiguda to ECIL X road to Moulalali to Tarnaka; Thummukunta NTR Statue – Towards Devaryamjal, Medicover hospital to Kompally to Suchitra to Bowenpally; Bolaram check post – Left turn towards Kowkur, Yapral to Lothkunta, Lal Bazar, Trimulgherry.

