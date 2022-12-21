Hyderabad: Traffic diversions on Jubilee Hills Road No 45 may continue

They were imposed after officials found motorists spending more time on the stretch.

12:09 AM, Wed - 21 December 22

The traffic diversions imposed recently found motorists travelling faster than they used to on the Jubilee Hills Road No 45 stretch, according to the traffic police officials. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Taken up as a trial initiative by the city traffic police, the traffic diversions for vehicles at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 are likely to stay.

The traffic diversions were imposed on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and the vicinities to avoid conflicts and ease the traffic on the busy road stretch. The decision was taken after the traffic officials found motorists were spending more time on the stretch and came up with diversions to reduce their travel time and traffic slowdowns.

The traffic police had blocked several ‘U’ turns on the stretch between Jubilee Hills checkpost — Road No 45 junction — Filmnagar and at some nearby places. However, following resentment among motorists over the move, they took up a study to assess the impact of diversions and how it benefitted commuters. This field study found imposing diversions proved to be beneficial to commuters. “Compared to the earlier travel time on commuting the distance from Jubilee Hills checkpost to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge stretch earlier, now lesser time is spent. The diversions are proving beneficial to a great extent,” said an official of traffic police.

The traffic personnel equipped with stopwatches travelled on the road stretches where diversions were imposed during peak and non-peak traffic hours and noted down the travel time taken to reach from one place to the other.

Previously the motorists coming from KBR Park junction towards the cable bridge had to wait for a considerable time at Jubilee Hills checkpost signal plus spend more time moving out through the traffic, again waiting at Road No 45 junction and then traversing through the heavy traffic. “The travel time had reduced by a few minutes. We have the data now. After the study, some changes were made. A decision on continuing it will be taken within a day or two by the higher officials,” said the source adding that the main aim was to divert traffic onto the Jubilee Hills Road No 36 stretch from the Jubilee Hills checkpost.