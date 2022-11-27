Traffic diversions on Jubilee Hills Road No 45: Police to take up field study

Traffic police officials equipped with stop watches will travel on the road stretches where diversions were imposed during peak and non-peak traffic hours and note down the travel time taken to reach from one place to the other.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Following public resentment over the traffic diversions on Jubilee Hills Road No 45 and the vicinities, the traffic police are taking up a field study to understand the impact of their action.

Traffic police officials equipped with stop watches will travel on the road stretches where diversions were imposed during peak and non-peak traffic hours and note down the travel time taken to reach from one place to the other.

“This exercise will help us understand the level of advantage the motorists are deriving through the initiative. The present data collected will be compared with the previous data. Depending on the results, we will plan our next action,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath.

Previously, according to him, the motorists coming from KBR Park junction towards Cable Bridge had to wait for about 10 minutes at Jubilee Hills checkpost signal plus moving out through the traffic, again at the Road No 45 junction for another 8 minutes and then traverse through the heavy traffic on the Road No 45 stretch spending around 10 minutes in the chaotic traffic.

“Now the travel time had reduced and majority of the motorists are noticing it and accepting our initiative. A segment is averse to it and we will try to resolve their grievance by providing the data collected through field studies,” he said adding the plan was enforced after field visits and studying the traffic scenario by field officers and higher officials.

Ranganath said motorists can also do their own field study and note the time taken on the stretch using stop watches and share the data online through social media with the traffic police for better understanding of the traffic scenario.

“Public participation is necessary in traffic management. The Hyderabad traffic police are always open to suggestions from the citizens,” he added.