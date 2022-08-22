Hyderabad: TSPCB presents awards for best practices

Telangana Today - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: As a part of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam being conducted by the State government, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) presented awards for best practises here on Monday.

At a meeting chaired by TSPCB Member Secretary, Neetu Prasad, several entrepreneurs spoke about the steps taken by them on environment conservation and detailed the measures adopted by them such as installation of STPs, zero liquid discharge, roof top solar power plants and air filtration to bring down carbon foot print.

The award winners included ITC Bhadrachalam, BHEL B turbine division, Dundigal Gandi Maisamma, NTPC, Ramagundam, HBL, Nandigam, Penna Cement Industries, Tandur, Toshiba Industries, Rudraram, Gland Pharma, Pashmylaram, Suven Pharma, Suryapet, Sukhjith Starch, Nizamabad and Mars International, Gajwel, according to a press release.