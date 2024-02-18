TSPCB launches awareness drive on proper waste disposal at Medaram Jatara

The officials of TSPCB said that they have already started awareness programs at Jatara site among pilgrims about the importance of properly handling municipal solid waste, plastic waste and biomedical waste which if not safely collected and disposed will have an impact on the environment and health of people, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 08:11 PM

The officials of TSPCB said that they have already started awareness programs at Jatara site among pilgrims about the importance of properly handling municipal solid waste, plastic waste and biomedical waste which if not safely collected and disposed will have an impact on the environment and health of people, a press release said.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has launched a special awareness drive on the importance of safe disposal of biomedical waste and other pollutants in the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, which is going to start from February 21.

The officials of TSPCB said that they have already started awareness programs at Jatara site among pilgrims about the importance of properly handling municipal solid waste, plastic waste and biomedical waste which if not safely collected and disposed will have an impact on the environment and health of people, a press release said.

As a part of the program, the TSPCB Regional office in Warangal has installed separate bins at six Kalyanakatta points to collect the used blades that are employed during tonsuring. “Training has been given to the staff involved in collecting waste materials like blades etc.

They have been trained to collect the material in separate bins and transport them to biomedical waste disposal facility,” the PCB officials said.

The PCB officials are coordinating in collection and disposal of the waste in proper manner to avoid spreading of diseases and to safeguard the public health and environment, the release added.