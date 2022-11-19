| Hyderabad Two Arrested For Posing As Gst Officials Dupe Persons Of Rs 28 Crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) zone arrested two persons who were posing as GST officials and had cheated 18 persons to the tune of Rs 28 crore.

The arrested persons are Burujukindi Narayana Goud (57) of Rajanna Sircilla district and Merugu Shailaja (37) of Warangal district. The police seized Rs 20,000 cash, three mobile phones, a car and ATM cards from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar) G Sandeep said the two suspects introduced themselves as GST higher officials and approached businessmen saying that they could help them in getting gold and other expensive items seized by customs at lower rates.

“After convincing the businessmen the duo collected huge amounts from them and duped them. They also collected money from people on pretext of arranging jobs in GST and other government departments,” said the official.

The Special Operations Team (Balanagar) arrested them with assistance of Petbasheerabad police.

The police asked people not to fall prey to such gangs and inform the police if any person approaches them and offers to help them earn money through easy routes.