Hyderabad: Two held for theft, Rs 7.9 lakh cash recovered

The arrested persons are Eswara Sai Kumar (22), a male nurse from SR Nagar and K.Sai Ram Reddy (22), a degree student from Nalgonda district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested two youngsters on the charge of cheating an elderly couple and siphoning money from their bank account here on Thursday. Police recovered cash of Rs.7.9 lakh and other material, altogether worth Rs.14.4 lakh.

According to the police, Sai Kumar was sent to attend Somla Naik, a Deputy Panchayath Officer who has been ill for quite some days. “When the couple was not around, Sai Kumar secretly transferred the money from Naik’s bank account into his personal accounts using online transactions,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and arrested the duo.