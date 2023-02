| Hyderabad Two Killed In Road Accident At Balapur

Hyderabad: Two killed in road accident at Balapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Balapur on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the victims were going on a scooty on the RCI Road when they lost control over the vehicle and rammed into an electric pole.

Both of them sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The police booked a case and are investigating.