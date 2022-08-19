Hyderabad: Two killed in road accident on ORR

Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: The driver and cleaner of a lorry were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were changing a flat tyre on the Dundigal Outer Ring Road early on Friday.

P Pratap, 30, the driver and Prabhu Raju, 33, the cleaner were natives of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh and were carrying a load of granite to Karnataka. They reached the Dundigal Outer Ring Road and noticed that they had a flat tyre.

“They got down from the truck and were changing the tyre when an unknown vehicle hit them. Both of them died on the spot,” the Dundigal police said, adding that the driver of the other vehicle might have failed to notice the two.

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital morgue. Efforts were on to identify the vehicle using surveillance cameras installed on the Outer Ring Road.