Hyderabad: Two killed in suspected LPG cylinder explosion at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:59 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at Jeedimetla on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, for the last few months, eight youngsters from Jharkhand were residing at a house in Ramreddy Nagar, Jeedimetla, where the explosion apparently took place.

On Tuesday evening, the local people heard an explosion and rushed out of their houses only to find the two persons lying on the ground with severe injuries. On information, the police reached the spot and called in the ambulance who after examination confirmed that the two persons had died.

The police started an investigation and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The clues team reached the spot to assist the investigators. The police are probing all angles in the case including homicide.