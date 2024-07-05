Hyderabad: Two people murdered in separate incidents on Thursday

Two persons were murdered in the city in separate incidents at Miyapur and Chilkalguda since Thursday night.

5 July 2024

Representational Image

In Miyapur, a labourer was killed following a row over filling a water bottle at a roadside hotel, early on Friday. The victim C Saidulu (33), a resident of Miyapur went to the construction material trucks point located near Miyapur old traffic police station for work. At the location, Saidulu went to a nearby hotel and filled water in a bottle. The hotel worker, Satish reprimanded him for not taking permission from him to fill the water.

“Saidulu and Satish entered into an argument over the issue. During the quarrel, Satish was joined by two other co-workers and the trio beat up Saidulu leading to his death,” said Miyapur Inspector, Durga Ramalingam Prasad. A case is registered.

In the other case at Chilkalguda, a 45-year-old-man was killed by two persons at an under construction site at Upparbasthi on Thursday night. The victim Ramchandraiah (45) was residing at the under construction building along with his wife. Two other people including a watchman stayed in the same building.

“There was a quarrel between Ramchandraiah, and two other men over an issue pertaining to a mobile phone. The two persons are suspected to have attacked the victim leading to his death,” said Chilkalguda Inspector, Anudeep.

A case is registered.