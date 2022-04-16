| Hyderabad Two Persons Kill Self By Jumping In Front Of Trains In Separate Incidents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide on railway tracks in the city on Friday night.

At Hafeezpet, C Srikanth, (22) a native of Sangareddy, died allegedly by jumping in front of an MMTS train between Chandanagar and Hafeezpet railway stations. According to Hyderabad GRP officials, Srikanth was reportedly was in love with a woman. However, her parents got her married to another person, after which Srikanth was upset.

In another case at Umdanagar railway station, Rama Chandra Reddy (49), a resident of Champapet, died allegedly by jumping in front of a moving train on Friday night. Police said his body was found near the Umdanagar railway station. A case was registered and investigation is on.

